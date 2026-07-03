PM Shehbaz leaves for Iran attend Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Iran on a one-day official visit to attend the funeral ceremony of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah are accompanying the prime minister.

The prime minister will participate in the funeral ceremony of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He will convey condolences on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families while reaffirming solidarity with the brotherly nation in their hour of profound grief.

Iran is making final preparations for the funeral of its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with extensive security arrangements in place ahead of the ceremony in Tehran.

According to Iranian media, Khamenei’s body has been transferred to Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in southern Tehran.

Funeral prayers are scheduled to take place on Friday, after which the body will be taken to Qom, followed by Najaf and Karbala, before returning to Iran for burial in Mashhad.

Iranian authorities expect more than 10 million people to participate in the funeral procession. The ceremony is also expected to be attended by several heads of state, senior government officials, religious leaders and representatives from around 100 countries.