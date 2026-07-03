Mother, siblings arrested after minor burnt alive over black magic suspicions in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – Police have arrested four members of a family for allegedly killing a four-year-old girl in the Aroop area of Gujranwala.

Police said the arrests were made within four hours after the incident on the instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Gujranwala.

Those taken into custody include the child’s mother, Lubna Bibi, along with her siblings, Haseeb, Muneeb and Muzamil Bibi. A case has been registered.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly set the child on fire after suspecting she was affected by black magic or supernatural influences.

Police said the suspects allegedly resisted arrest, but officers succeeded in taking all four into custody.

An inquiry team headed by the SP Civil Lines has been formed to investigate the case from all angles.

Police said efforts are underway to complete the investigation in accordance with legal requirements and submit a strong case before the court.