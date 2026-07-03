Switzerland advance to FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after convincing win over Algeria

Switzerland secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a comfortable victory over Algeria, sealing the result through early and second-half goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.

The breakthrough came in the 10th minute at BC Place in Vancouver, when Johan Manzambi drove into the penalty area and delivered a cut-back from the byline, allowing Embolo to finish from close range.

Algeria, led by coach Vladimir Petkovic—who previously managed Switzerland—managed to reach half-time without further damage, but their hopes of a comeback faded almost immediately after the restart.

Within a minute of the second half beginning, Switzerland doubled their advantage. Ndoye reacted quickly to a loose clearance inside the box, controlled the ball, and calmly placed his shot beyond the goalkeeper to extend the lead.

From there, Switzerland maintained control of the match, limiting Algeria’s attacking opportunities and comfortably managing the remainder of the contest.

The result extends Switzerland’s strong recent tournament record, marking their fourth consecutive appearance in the World Cup knockout stage. Murat Yakin’s side will remain in Vancouver for their next fixture, where they are set to face either Colombia or Ghana on 7 July.