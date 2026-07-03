Punjab announces 10% discount on token tax for early payment

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has announced that vehicle owners can avail a 10% rebate on Motor Vehicle Token Tax by making their payment on or before 31st August 2026.

According to the advisory, timely payment not only helps citizens save money through the rebate but also ensures compliance with government regulations and helps avoid late payment penalties.

Citizens across Punjab are encouraged to use the PITB-developed e-Pay Punjab platform for secure, transparent, and hassle-free tax payments.

The initiative aims to promote digital payments and make the tax payment process more convenient for the public.

Token Tax Rates in Punjab

Motor cycle owners are required to pay a token tax of 1500 at the time of registration under the 2024–25 schedule.

For motor cars with an engine capacity of 1000 CC, the token tax is set at 20000. Vehicles falling in the 1001 to 1199 CC category are charged 0.2% of the invoice price.

Cars with engine capacities from 1200 to 1299 CC and 1300 CC are each subject to a token tax of 1800. For vehicles in the 1301 to 1499 CC range, the applicable token tax increases to 6000, which is the same rate applied to 1500 CC vehicles.

For slightly higher engine capacities, vehicles in the 1501 to 1599 CC category and 1600 to 1999 CC category are each charged a token tax of 9000.

Cars with 2000 CC engines are also taxed at 9000, while vehicles in the 2001 to 2500 CC range are subject to 0.3% of the invoice price instead of a fixed amount.

Finally, vehicles above 2500 CC carry a token tax of 15000 under the 2024–25 structure.