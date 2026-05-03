‘US Could Strike Iran Again’: Trump Hardens Tone as Tehran Seeks Negotiations

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump issued stark warning, saying American forces may resume military attacks on Iran at any moment.

Speaking to reporters in West Palm Beach before departing for Miami, Trump revealed that although he will review Iran’s latest proposal, he already finds it unacceptable, as he hinted at potential return to open confrontation.

This comes as Iran, through Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, pushed a last-ditch diplomatic effort by submitting a conflict-ending proposal via Pakistan as mediator. Tehran claims the ball is now firmly in Washington’s court—choose diplomacy or brace for escalation.

But Trump’s rhetoric suggests little appetite for compromise. In a fiery message on his platform, POTUS declared that Iran has “not yet paid a heavy enough price” for what he described as decades of actions against the world—words that are already sending shockwaves through diplomatic circles.

According to Iranian officials, the rejected plan included restoration of shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, lifting of U.S. blockade on Iran and delaying talks on Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

Despite these concessions, Washington appears unconvinced, raising fears that diplomacy may be slipping away. The situation took an even more explosive turn after Trump reportedly described U.S. naval enforcement against Iranian shipping as acting “like pirates.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei fired back with fury, accusing the U.S. of violating international maritime law.

Baghaei warned the global community including the UN that such actions must not be normalized, urging immediate condemnation of what Tehran sees as blatant illegality.

Amid rising tensions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian struck a tone of national pride, linking Iran’s military resilience to its education system. He said the country’s strength on the battlefield stems from teachers who instilled faith, sacrifice, and patriotism in the nation’s youth.