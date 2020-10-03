Pakistani forces kill two hardcore terrorists in North Waziristan
10:22 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan's security Forces have killed two hardcore terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on terrorist hideout in North Waziristan on Friday.
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said that the operation was conducted in the Boya area where two hardcore terrorists including an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist were killed while one terrorist was apprehended.
ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorists attacks on security forces.
