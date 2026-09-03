Security forces kill 15 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 15 terrorists belonging to Indian-sponsored terrorists as an attempt to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border opposite North Waziristan district was foiled.

The operation was carried out on night 31 August- 1 September 2026 when the security officials picked up the movement of terrorists near the border.

ISPR said own troops responded professionally and with patience to engage them successfully. As a result of precise and skillful engagement that lasted for thirty six hours, fifteen terrorists were killed.

During the follow up sanitization operation, a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, which has further exposed the nefarious designs of Khwarij and their facilitators, seeking to disrupt peace and stability in the country.

This incident along Pakistan-Afghanistan border once again vindicates Pakistan’s persistent stance regarding the abject failure of the Afghan Taliban Regime to deny the use of Afghan soil to the terrorist organization, under their patronage, for cross-border terrorism.

The Afghan Taliban Regime has consistently failed to ensure effective border management and honor its international obligations.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.