Bike Registration Fees scrapped in Punjab amid fuel crisis

LAHORE – Another relief announced for bikers as registration fees for two-wheelers are now completely waived, along with monthly cash and fuel subsidies for every registered motorbike.

As petrol prices soar, this relief package brings some financial respite to thousands of bikers, transforming daily commutes from a burden into a bit of relief and cheer. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif unveiled major relief package for the people of Punjab, and owners across the province are set to celebrate as registration fees and transfer charges are completely waived.

Along with waiver of regidtration fee, every registered motorbike will get Rs2,000 monthly subsidy. Bike owners will get 20 liters of petrol every month at a subsidized rate of Rs100 per liter. This fuel subsidy is being rolled out immediately as masses are bearing brunt of petrol shock.

Motorbike owners can avail the subsidy via multiple convenient channels:

Call the helpline 1000

Use the mobile app “Maryam Ko Batayn” from the Play Store

Apply directly through the web portal: https://mkb.punjab.gov.pk

CM stressed that this initiative is part of the government’s relentless efforts to lighten the economic burden on the common man, working tirelessly day and night to provide support.

This unprecedented relief package promises to revolutionize commuting affordability in Punjab and is being hailed as a historic step for everyday citizens.