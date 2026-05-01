Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue residents face midnight forced eviction after IHC ruling

ISLAMABAD – Chaotic scenes were reported from Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue as authorities moved to take control of the building after the court ruling on the lease cancellation. Residents report tense scenes inside the premises, with officers going door-to-door instructing families to vacate within 24 hours.

The late-night operation at Islamabad’s prestigious One Constitution Avenue turned into scenes of panic and confusion. Residents reported that police and local government officials moved through building door-to-door during the night, instructing occupants to vacate the premises. The sudden notices came with warnings to leave by evening, leaving little time for arrangements. Some residents alleged that apartment doors and locks were forcibly broken in certain cases, while access roads around the complex were also sealed off during the operation.

Scenes inside the premises of One Constitution Avenue. Heavy contingent of police to take over the building and vacate it. Question: Who will invest in Pakistan when government’s mind can change any time and it can throw you out no matter you have made the payment. pic.twitter.com/Ent5bYCN8C — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) April 30, 2026

The operation followed major decision by Islamabad High Court (IHC), which upheld the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) move to cancel the lease of the iconic skyscraper over a multi-billion-rupee financial default. The ruling dismissed petitions filed by BNP (Private) Limited—the project developer—as well as appeals from apartment owners.

The dispute centers on long-contested development originally approved in 2005, when land on Constitution Avenue was leased for 99 years for the construction of a five-star hotel. However, the developer reportedly converted the project into luxury residential and commercial apartments, which were later sold, triggering years of legal battles.

CDA argued in court that the company failed to meet its financial obligations for over two decades. Out of a total liability estimated at Rs17.5 billion, only about Rs2.9 billion was paid, representing roughly 16.6 percent of the required amount. Authorities also cited previous court rulings and a 2022 admission by the developer acknowledging it could neither continue the project nor meet payment obligations due to financial and economic constraints.

Officials maintained that the stalled project deprived Islamabad of a long-promised five-star hotel, causing logistical challenges for state visits and diplomatic events over the years.

The case has also seen involvement from multiple institutions, including investigations by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), proceedings before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and review by parliamentary oversight bodies.

Despite the court’s final ruling on the lease cancellation, residents say they have not received clear communication from authorities regarding their legal status, compensation, or next steps—deepening anxiety in the aftermath of the sudden midnight eviction drive.