Islamabad’s Gulberg Residencia, Margalla View Housing Societies face NAB Land Recovery Worth Billions

ISLAMABAD – A major enforcement action in Islamabad led to recovery of large tracts of land from Gulberg Residencia and Margalla View housing societies. National Accountability Bureau moved to transfer thousands of kanals of allegedly delayed or misused amenity land back to the Capital Development Authority.

The recovered land, valued around Rs66 billions, is part of a broader effort to restore public utility spaces and tighten oversight of private housing developments.

The country’s apex anti-graft watchdog executed sweeping recovery operation, reclaiming and transferring a staggering 6,500 kanals of prime amenity and public utility land from two major private housing societies to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).