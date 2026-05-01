Labour Day: Pakistani Leaders hail workers as millions continue struggling in Silence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan joined world in observing International Labour Day with tributes, and renewed calls for protecting workers’ rights, but behind the official messages lies a stark reminder of the struggles still faced by millions of labourers.

The day, meant to honour workers’ sacrifices and highlight their rights, once again saw a painful contradiction on the ground as many labourers continued working as usual, unaware or unable to pause, driven by the daily need to earn a living for their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to industrialists, business community, and stakeholders to ensure dignity, protection, and fair treatment of Pakistan’s workforce.

In his message. President Zardari said that nations which protect their workers secure their own future, stressing that empowering labourers is essential for long-term national strength. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international labour standards, including fair wages, social protection, elimination of child and forced labour, and ending workplace discrimination.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to workers, miners, and industrial labourers, saying their contribution remains the backbone of national progress. She particularly highlighted working women who support their households under difficult conditions, calling their resilience a symbol of strength and dignity.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also hailed workers across Pakistan and the world, saying economic progress is built on the “silent sweat” of labourers. He described workers as the true backbone of any nation and emphasized that Islam honours hard work as a form of worship.

Labour Day

The roots of Labour Day dates back to May 1, 1886, in Chicago, when workers protesting against exploitation by industrialists took to the streets. The peaceful demonstrations turned violent after police opened fire, killing and injuring hundreds, while several labour activists were executed for demanding rights.

In solidarity with those workers, most countries now observe May 1 as International Labour Day, reaffirming commitments to improve working conditions and economic justice for labourers worldwide.

Pakistan officially start observing Labour Day in 1973 during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with nationwide rallies, seminars, and conferences now marking the occasion every year.

Ground Reality

Despite political rhetoric, millions of workers in Pakistan’s private sector still lack access to basic rights such as healthcare and social security. They allege that minimum wage announcements often remain unimplemented in practice.

Worker representatives are also demanding stronger political inclusion, arguing that labour interests cannot be safeguarded without representation in the National Assembly, Senate, and provincial assemblies. They are calling on political parties to reserve dedicated seats for workers to ensure meaningful legislation.