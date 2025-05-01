Pakistan marks Labour Day with pledge to empower Workers

ISLAMABAD – International Labour Day is being observed across Pakistan today Monday, as South Asian nation joins global community in honoring the contributions and sacrifices of workers.

May 1 serves as a powerful reminder of pivotal role workers play in shaping the economy and building infrastructure. Seminars and awareness walks are taking place, with a clear call for fair wages, improved working conditions, and greater safety for workers.

Labour Day events are part of a broader global movement to demand justice for workers, whose efforts often go unrecognized.

International Labour Organization (ILO) has designated May 1 as a World Day for Safety and Health at Work, underlining the importance of providing secure environments for all workers worldwide.

The day serves not only to honor the achievements of workers but also to raise awareness of the challenges they continue to face, especially in industries with low wages and unsafe working conditions.

In countries like Pakistan, condition of workers remains key issue, with many still subjected to unfair compensation and hazardous work environments. Labour Day acts as a reminder to address these persistent concerns and to take actionable steps toward improving workers’ rights and conditions.

Labour Day has deep historical significance, dating back to the Little Steel Strike of 1937 in Chicago, where police fired upon unarmed demonstrators, resulting in the deaths of ten workers.