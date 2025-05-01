Indian Airspace closed to Pakistani Airlines in Tit-for-Tat move amid soaring tensions

NEW DELHI – Tensions between Pakistan and India are all-time high in the aftermath of false flag operation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and now New Delhi closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, following the suspension of Indian flights over Pakistan’s airspace earlier this week.

As Pakistan warned world about possible Indian strikes in disputed territory. Indian government’s decision comes just days after Pakistan closed its skies to Indian-owned carriers in retaliation for killing of 26 people in an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian government announced that the airspace restriction would remain in place from April 30 to May 23, marking a further escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The ban on Indian airspace was imposed in response to Pakistan’s closure of air routes for Indian airlines, which primarily affected Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Kuala Lumpur, the only route affected by the restriction.

In response to India’s airspace closure, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, categorically rejected India’s attempts to link his country to the Kashmir attack. In phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sharif called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, urging the United States to press India to lower its rhetoric and take responsible actions.

Islamabad claims to have intelligence that suggests Modi’s government may be preparing for military action, as both countries remain locked in a diplomatic standoff. Indian authorities identified attackers, including two Pakistani nationals, as terrorists involved in the Kashmir insurgency, but Islamabad has firmly denied any involvement and continues to call for an independent inquiry into the attack.

The diplomatic conflict has seen both nations taking aggressive measures against each other, with India suspending the Indus Water Treaty and Pakistan reciprocating with various restrictions on Indian nationals, including the halting of special South Asian visas.

As tensions escalate, both countries remain on edge, and the broader geopolitical implications of this conflict continue to unfold.