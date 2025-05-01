Kia Picanto Price increased by Rs90,000; Check updated rates

KARACHI – Price of Kia Picanto AT has been increased by Rs90,000 in Pakistan amid changes in auto rates in recent weeks.

Kia’s hatchback Picanto AT, price increased due to surge in production costs and changing economic conditions affecting the local auto industry. The 1 litre car remained a decent alternative in hatchback segment, known for its stylish exterior and for being the first major non-Suzuki hatchback in the market.

But it also faced ire for low fuel efficiency, limited interior space, and delivery delays. Despite these issues, it remains a popular option for those seeking a compact, well-designed urban vehicle.

KIA Picanto Price

In an announcement, the price of Picanto Automatic Transmission (AT) variant has been increased by Rs90,000, bringing the new price to 3,940,000, up from the previous 3,850,000.

KIA Sportage L Price Cut

KIA Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) has reduced prices for its Sportage L models by up to Rs1.85 million, effective from May 1, 2025. This price cut aims to make the popular mid-size SUV more competitive in Pakistan’s growing market. The discounted prices are available for a limited time and while fresh stock lasts, with savings varying by model. The price reduction is part of KIA’s strategy to boost sales and stay competitive amid rising competition in the SUV market.

Customers who have already booked their Picanto AT and completed payment by April 30, 2025, will be invoiced at the previous rate. New Bookings from May 1: Any reservations made on or after May 1 will be processed at the updated price.