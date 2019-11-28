Farogh Naseem to be appointed as law minister again 
Web Desk
11:02 PM | 28 Nov, 2019
Farogh Naseem to be appointed as law minister again 
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday reportedly decided to appoint Farogh Naseem as law minister again after army chief's extension case concluded by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Media reports claim Naseem, who is a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, is likely to take oath tomorrow (Friday).

Fargoh Naseem steps down as law minister 07:15 PM | 26 Nov, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday tendered resignations after Prime Minister Imran Khan ...

On Tuesday, he had resigned from the office of law minister to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the apex court.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court approved the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service for another six months, ending days of legal tension with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

General Bajwa’s original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight.

Gen Bajwa to continue as Pakistan Army chief ... 03:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2019

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has approved the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s ...

The much-anticipated verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah after the government assured that parliament will pass legislation within six months.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr