Farogh Naseem to be appointed as law minister again 

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday reportedly decided to appoint Farogh Naseem as law minister again after army chief's extension case concluded by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Media reports claim Naseem, who is a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, is likely to take oath tomorrow (Friday).

On Tuesday, he had resigned from the office of law minister to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the apex court.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court approved the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service for another six months, ending days of legal tension with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

General Bajwa’s original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight.

The much-anticipated verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah after the government assured that parliament will pass legislation within six months.