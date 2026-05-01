Neudex Injection, Infusion GEE-Sol declared unsafe as Punjab orders urgent recall

ISLAMABAD – Punjab health authorities issued urgent alert after laboratory testing found multiple batches of medicines, including Infusion GEE-Sol and Neudex Injection, to be substandard and adulterated.

A major health alert has been issued across Punjab after authorities identified multiple batches of commonly used medicines as unsafe, triggering an immediate province-wide recall and heightened surveillance of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Directorate of Drugs Control Punjab confirmed that the action was taken after Drug Testing Laboratories found several widely circulated products failing to meet essential quality standards, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

Among affected medicines, two intravenous infusion products under GEE-Sol brand were declared substandard. These include Infusion GEE-Sol (NS) 1000 mL (Sodium Chloride 0.9% w/v), Batch No. 26A025 with an expiry of December 2027, and Infusion GEE-Sol RL 500 mL (Compound Sodium Lactate), Batch No. 25MM264, expiring in November 2027.

Injection Neudex 1 mL (Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate 4 mg/mL), Batch No. DX062 with expiry October 2027, was declared adulterated, marking a more serious violation under drug safety laws.

Authorities ordered manufacturers, distributors, and marketing authorization holders to immediately recall all affected batches from the market. They have also been instructed to submit complete distribution records and upload recall details on the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) portal.

Meanwhile, drug inspectors and field teams across Punjab have been directed to intensify inspections of pharmacies and supply chains, with strict legal action to be taken under the Drugs Act 1976 and the DRAP Act 2012 against any violations.