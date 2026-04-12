Insulin, other key medicines see sharp price increase in KP

PESHAWAR – Prices of several essential medicines, including insulin, have been increased significantly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising concerns among patients and healthcare professionals.

The most notable increase has been observed in insulin, a critical drug used to manage diabetes. The price of an insulin injection device has risen from Rs2,200 to Rs4,720, more than doubling its previous cost.

Healthcare providers warn that the increase could severely affect diabetic patients, many of whom depend on regular insulin doses to manage blood sugar levels and prevent complications.

Prices of other commonly used medicines have also gone up. A pack of medicine used for indigestion and acidity now costs Rs 620, compared to Rs 530 earlier. Similarly, the price of vitamins and nutritional supplements has increased from Rs 480 to Rs 510.

The cost of medicine used to treat vitamin B deficiency has risen from Rs500 to Rs600. A drug used by thyroid patients has witnessed a sharp increase, with its price going up from Rs 85 to Rs 290. The price of medicine used for typhoid treatment has also increased from Rs 805 to Rs 930.

According to sources, the revised prices were approved by the relevant authorities and have already been implemented at pharmacies across Peshawar. Prices of several other life-saving medicines have also been raised, though details were not immediately available.

Patients and pharmacists have expressed concern about the increase, particularly for insulin.

“Many diabetic patients, especially from low-income households, are already struggling to afford treatment,” a pharmacist said, requesting anonymity. “Such a sharp rise may force some to skip doses or turn to cheaper alternatives.”

Doctors cautioned that rising medicine prices could lead to reduced treatment adherence, increasing the risk of complications and hospitalisations.

The increase comes amid rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures, with families managing chronic illnesses expected to be among the hardest hit.

Health experts have urged the government to review the recent price adjustments and consider relief measures for patients dependent on essential medicines. They also called for stricter oversight to ensure the availability of quality medicines in the market.