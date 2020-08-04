COAS Bajwa interacts with senior serving, retired military officers in Lahore

Former Army chiefs including Gen (r) Jehangir Karamat and Gen (r) Raheel Sharif were also present at Corps HQs Lahore.
LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Lahore and met with senior serving and retired military officers at Corps Headquarters Lahore.

COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

At the end the participants shared multifarious suggestions and thanked COAS for the candid discussion.

General (Retd) Jehangir Karamat, General (Retd) Ahsan Saleem Hyat, General (Retd) Tariq Majid, General (Retd) Rashad Mahmood and General (Retd) Raheel Sharif were also present during the interaction.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps.

