COAS Bajwa visits Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Wednesday visited Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad, on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre and later addressed the officers.

COAS appreciated Baloch regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS emphasised that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence, while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments, to overcome emerging challenges.