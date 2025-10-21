Field Marshal engages with Youth, Civil Society to drive sustainable development in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ), emphasizing the province’s strategic importance and development potential.

He called Balochistan the pride of Pakistan, appreciating its resilient, dynamic, and patriotic population, calling them the province’s true wealth. He highlighted federal and provincial initiatives aimed at promoting socio-economic growth through a people-centered approach and stressed the need to fully leverage the province’s vast economic resources for the benefit of local communities.

Field Marshal Munir also praised civil society, particularly the youth, for their role in sustainable development and long-term prosperity, independent of personal or political agendas.

The COAS warned against Indian-backed proxies, Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khawarij, who are pursuing anti-development and disruptive agendas. He reaffirmed that comprehensive measures are ongoing to neutralize these threats and maintain peace in Balochistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, the Army Chief stated that any violation of the country’s territorial integrity, direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response to safeguard citizens’ lives and property.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, allowing participants to engage directly with the Army Chief.