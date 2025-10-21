West Indies make history, bowl all 50 overs with spinners in ODI against Bangladesh

West Indies have set a unique world record in One Day International (ODI) cricket history.

The two-time world champions became the first team ever to bowl all 50 overs of an ODI using only spinners.

In the second ODI of the series against Bangladesh in Mirpur, West Indies used five spinners — Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze — to complete the full quota of 50 overs.

This marks the first time in 54 years of ODI cricket that a team has bowled all 50 overs with spin.

Previously, Sri Lanka held the record, having bowled 44 overs of spin against West Indies in 1996, and repeated the same feat against New Zealand in 1998 and Australia in 2004.

Bangladesh, in the second ODI of the three-match series, set a target of 214 runs for West Indies.