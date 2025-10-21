PML-N quits Azad Kashmir Govt, pushes for Transparent Elections

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced separation from Azad Kashmir government, confirming it will now sit on opposition benches.

President of PML-N Azad Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir said while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has democratic right to bring a no-confidence motion, the ruling party of Pakistan federal government will not participate in any new or “unnatural” government formation.

He warned that any party member deviating from official party policy would face disciplinary action.

Qadir stressed that strong and legitimate government in AJK can only be established through transparent general elections, and highlighted PML-N Azad Kashmir’s continued focus on the welfare of refugees and overseas Kashmiris and its emergence as an organized and popular political force.

The party confirmed it will launch a vigorous election campaign under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.