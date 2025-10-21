South Africa reach 185-4 after Pakistan post 333 in Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI – At the end of the second day of the Rawalpindi Test, South Africa reached 185 for 4 in response to Pakistan’s 333.

Starting their first innings, South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton early for 14 runs to Shaheen Afridi at a total of 22. Tony de Zorzi scored 55, captain Aiden Markram made 32, while Dewald Brevis was dismissed without scoring.

On debut, Asif Afridi took 2 wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan claimed one each. Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 68, with Kyle Verreynne on 10.

Earlier, resuming at 259 for 5, Pakistan added only 74 runs before being bowled out. Agha Salman scored 45, Saud Shakeel 66, and Shaheen Afridi was dismissed for a duck — all by Keshav Maharaj, who ended with seven wickets, becoming the second South African bowler to achieve this feat against Pakistan.

For Pakistan, captain Shan Masood (87) and Abdullah Shafique (57) were the top scorers, while Mohammad Rizwan (19), Imam-ul-Haq (17), and Babar Azam (16) fell cheaply.