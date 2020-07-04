Smart lockdown lifted in seven localities of Lahore as coronavirus situations improves
12:57 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
LAHORE – Smart lockdown has been lifted in and seven areas in seven localities of Lahore today (Saturday).
District administration has unsealed the areas of Model Town, DHA, Gulshan Ravi, Faisal Town and Garden Town, after smart sampling showed improvement in coronavirus situation on ground.
So far, coronavirus cases have surged to 225,283 4,619 nationwide fatalities in Pakistan.
