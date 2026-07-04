Man posing as National Assembly officer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – A man posing as a Grade 17 officer of the National Assembly Secretariat has been arrested for allegedly using forged documents and falsely claiming an official government position.

According to a spokesperson for the National Assembly, the suspect, identified as Abdul Waheed, a resident of Ghotki, had been impersonating a government officer and presenting himself as an employee of the National Assembly Secretariat.

The spokesperson said the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the suspect after it was discovered that he was in possession of a fake appointment letter containing forged signatures of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Officials further alleged that the individual had been receiving undue privileges and protocol benefits while posing as a government official.

The matter came to light following public complaints and reports circulating on social media, prompting immediate action from the Speaker.

The National Assembly Secretariat clarified that the accused has no connection with the institution and there is no official record of his appointment. It stressed that forging documents in the name of the Speaker or any government office is a serious criminal offence.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against impersonators and to verify any official documents related to the National Assembly Secretariat before accepting them as authentic.