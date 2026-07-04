Pakistan to host US-Iran Talks on Nuclear Program, Sanctions next week

ISLAMABAD – The next round of U.S.-Iran negotiations may take place in Pakistan on July 11, potentially placing Islamabad at the center of one of the world’s most closely watched geopolitical negotiations.

A report shared by Al Arabiya said the expected talks will focus on some of the most contentious issues dividing Washington and Tehran, including U.S. sanctions on Iran, frozen Iranian assets, and Tehran’s nuclear program. The report further claims that Iran will finalize its negotiating delegation after the funeral ceremonies of Iran’s former Supreme Leader.

Another leading publication reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian played a pivotal role in persuading Mojtaba Khamenei to support renewed negotiations with Washington.

The newspaper claims President Pezeshkian warned that a prolonged naval blockade was crippling Iran’s economy, citing a reported warning from the governor of Iran’s Central Bank that the country could face severe shortages of food and medicine by the end of August if the pressure continued.

Pezeshkian also told Iranian leadership that he would resign if a deal with the United States was rejected. The New York Times further claims that Mojtaba Khamenei indicated he would accept the agreement if it received the backing of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which reportedly approved the proposal by a large majority.

The developments come as funeral ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader continue, with a Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attending the proceedings. Following the visit, the Prime Minister departed directly for Türkiye, while Pakistan’s Field Marshal returned home.

Neither Pakistan, the United States, nor Iran has officially confirmed that talks will take place in Pakistan on July 11. If confirmed, the meeting could mark a significant diplomatic breakthrough and position Pakistan as an unexpected venue for a potentially historic round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.