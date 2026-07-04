Petrol Levy increased by Rs6.22/Litre, leaving no relief in Fuel Prices

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has once again deprived consumers of considerable fuel price relief by increasing petroleum levy on petrol while making only meagre cut of Rs2 per litre.

In its latest weekly revision of petroleum product prices, the government jacked up petroleum levy on petrol by Rs6.22 per litre, taking the total levy to Rs70.36 per litre. The move comes at a time when international oil prices have continued to ease, raising expectations of a more significant reduction in domestic fuel prices.

While motorists received only limited relief at pump, the government shifted benefit by raising the levy, increasing its revenue collection from petrol sales. At the same time, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) was reduced by Rs6.22 per litre, bringing the levy on diesel to Rs70.82 per litre.

The government left petroleum levy on kerosene oil unchanged at Rs20.36 per litre. Likewise, the carbon levy of Rs5 per litre on petroleum products remains in place without any change.

The latest adjustment sparked renewed questions over the government’s pricing policy, as consumers continue to await the full benefits of lower global oil prices while petroleum levies remain a key source of revenue for the national exchequer.