Punjab introduces one-day Bike impound rule for helmet violations

LAHORE – Punjab authorities have launched a strict crackdown against motorcyclists who ride without wearing helmets, introducing new penalties that include impounding motorcycles for one day in case of violations.

Officials said that helmet use has been made mandatory across the province to protect lives and reduce road accidents.

Under the new enforcement measures, riders without helmets will not only be fined but their motorcycles may also be temporarily seized.

Authorities further stated that full implementation of helmet laws has begun, and strict action is being taken against all traffic rule violations. They added that efforts are underway to ensure 100 percent compliance with safety regulations.

Alongside helmet enforcement, action is also being taken against lane discipline violations. According to officials, more than 20,000 motorcycles were impounded last month for breaking lane rules.

Officials emphasized that these measures are aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents. Citizens have been urged to follow lane discipline and always wear helmets while riding.

In a separate development, Punjab has introduced a new digital challan system to strengthen enforcement of traffic laws across the province. Under the system, challans will now be issued with complete evidence.

DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir said that challans will be processed through a mobile application, with photo and video evidence captured on the spot and securely attached to each case.

He added that citizens will receive SMS alerts from 8070 regarding traffic fines, including a link to view evidence of violations. This will allow motorists to check videos and images related to their challan for transparency.

Officials stated that the new system aims to improve accountability, ensure transparent enforcement, and strengthen public trust in traffic policing across Punjab.