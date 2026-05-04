7 civilians injured as suicide attack targets army checkpost in South Waziristan foiled

WANA – A failed suicide attack on a Pakistan Army post in South Waziristan left seven civilians injured.

According to reports, militants attempted to target a military check post in the Azam Warsak area using a vehicle loaded with explosives. However, due to the timely response of high-alert Pakistan Army troops, the vehicle was destroyed before it could reach its target.

The suicide attacker and the explosive-laden vehicle were neutralised at a distance from the post, preventing major casualties and resulting in the death of the attacker.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to clear any remaining threats.

The Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital, Dr. Jan Muhammad, confirmed that seven civilians injured in the attack were shifted to DHQ Hospital Wana for treatment.