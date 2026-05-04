Pakistan Stock Exchange starts week with 2pc Jump amid Hopes of Energy Crisis Relief

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the first week of May 2026 with a surge, as benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped by more than 3,300 points on Monday.

By mid-session, the index was hovering around 166,329 points, up nearly 2%, showing a strong wave of bullish momentum across the market.

PSX Update

Metric Value / Detail Current Value 166,361.42 Change +3,367.25 (2.07%) High 167,245.54 Low 164,713.27 Volume 203,180,245 Previous Close 162,994.17 1-Year Change +45.79% YTD Change -4.42% Day Range 164,713.27 – 167,245.54 52-Week Range 101,598.91 – 191,032.73

Market observers say investors are aggressively positioning for a possible breakthrough that could ease the global energy crisis, even as geopolitical tensions continue to simmer without resolution. Sentiment has been lifted by optimistic signals linked to Trump-related discussions and reports of increased movement in global shipping lanes, which have fueled hopes of improving supply conditions worldwide.

The buying frenzy spread across major sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement manufacturers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation firms, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks such as ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB, NBP, and UBL all surged into positive territory, driving the index sharply higher.

This dramatic upswing comes immediately after a bruising week for the market, when Pakistan’s equities came under sustained pressure due to persistent geopolitical uncertainty and tightening financial conditions. Investor sentiment had weakened significantly, pushing the KSE-100 Index down by 4.5% on a weekly basis. The index shed 7,677.87 points, closing at 162,994.17—highlighting the scale of recent volatility.

On the global stage, equity markets also edged higher while oil prices in Asia remained largely stable on Monday. Investors found cautious encouragement in early signs of limited progress toward easing tensions in the Middle East. However, uncertainty continues to dominate sentiment as global markets enter a crucial week filled with major corporate earnings and key economic data releases that could shape the next direction of financial markets.