One Constitution Avenue victims to be compensated, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the victims of the One Constitution Avenue project will be compensated.

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Iqbal said the prime minister had formed a committee to investigate the fraud in One Constitution Avenue, and that the cabinet had approved its report on Wednesday.

He said the report also recommended changing the project’s name, as the name One Constitution Avenue was itself allegedly obtained through fraud.

The federal minister said all rules and regulations were ignored in the project and that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had also been negligent in dealing with the irregularities.

Iqbal said all legal requirements relating to the project would be fulfilled. He noted that the first building on Constitution Avenue belongs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and reiterated that victims of the project would be compensated.

Talal Chaudhry said people had been defrauded because of facilitation by others. He said NAB had been given three months to file a reference, and that those who were defrauded were not at fault.

Attaullah Tarar said the joint investigation team (JIT) had recommended sending its findings to NAB for further investigation, and that NAB would investigate the matter on merit.