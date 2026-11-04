Shah Mahmood Qureshi injured after collapsing in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, fell ill and collapsed after a sudden dizzy spell while walking in his barrack, sustaining injuries.

According to his lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik, Qureshi suffered injuries to his knee and arm in the incident. Jail authorities have taken his blood samples and sent them to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Barrister Malik said that, on the advice of Dr Yasmin Rashid, an application is being filed for Qureshi to undergo a CT scan and receive further treatment.

The lawyer added that, following the incident, a legal petition will be filed seeking a review of Qureshi’s medical condition and the provision of necessary medical facilities.