Sindh announces public holiday for all educational institutions on Nov 9

KARACHI – All public and private educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on Monday, November 9, on account of Allama Iqbal Day, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department announced.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the decision follows a meeting of the Steering Committee on Education held on February 12, 2026. The closure applies to all public and private institutions operating under the department’s administrative control.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will also remain closed on November 9, 2026. In a statement, the central bank said all its offices would be shut on account of the public holiday.

Iqbal Day is observed every year on November 9 to mark the birth anniversary of the poet, philosopher and thinker Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who is widely regarded as the spiritual father of Pakistan. His poetry and philosophy played a significant role in inspiring the Pakistan Movement and shaping the vision of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.