Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani

MUMBAI – Renowned Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, after four years of marriage. In a statement shared on her Instagram story, the singer said the couple had made the decision after careful thought and were grateful for the time they spent together.

Kapoor extended her best wishes to Hathiramani and appealed to friends and family to respect her privacy during this difficult phase. The couple married on May 20, 2022, in a private ceremony in London. They had known each other for several years before the wedding and reportedly shared a relationship for nearly 15 years.

The singer has previously said she proposed to Hathiramani twice, first in 2014 and again in 2020. Her marriage to Hathiramani was her second. She was first married in 1998, at the age of 18, to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she has three children.

Kapoor rose to widespread fame in 2014 with the song “Baby Doll” from the film Ragini MMS 2. She has since sung several popular Bollywood songs, including “Desi Look” and “Da Da Dasse” from the film Udta Punjab.