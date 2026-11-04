Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Open Bank Accounts Without Pakistani SIM

KARACHI – Overseas Pakistanis can now open and manage bank accounts in Pakistan without getting mobile SIM or visiting bank branch, amid launch of new digital banking service.

The accounts enables eligible customers to register using their international WhatsApp numbers and access banking facilities in Pakistan through a mobile application. The new service eliminates two major hurdles traditionally faced by overseas Pakistanis: the requirement for a local mobile number and the need to visit a physical bank branch for account opening.

Through facility, eligible Pakistanis residing abroad can establish an IBAN-linked bank account and manage several financial transactions remotely.

One of the key features of Overseas Accounts is ability to register through an international WhatsApp number. Previously, overseas Pakistanis often encountered difficulties accessing Pakistani digital banking services because of local SIM requirements and account verification procedures.

The newly introduced facility addresses these challenges by allowing eligible individuals to begin their banking journey digitally, regardless of whether they possess a Pakistani mobile number. Once their accounts are successfully opened, customers can use application to manage supported financial activities in Pakistan without physically visiting a bank.

The service is particularly relevant for Pakistanis who regularly send money to relatives, maintain financial commitments or pay household expenses back home.

The digital banking facility offers several services designed to help Pakistanis abroad manage financial responsibilities in their home country. Account holders can transfer funds within Pakistan, provide financial support to family members and pay supported utility bills directly through the mobile apps.

The accounts come with an International Bank Account Number (IBAN), providing customers with a formal bank account for their financial transactions.

This arrangement allows overseas Pakistanis to handle routine banking matters digitally, reducing their dependence on relatives or in-person banking arrangements for everyday financial needs. The facility is intended to strengthen financial connectivity between Pakistan and its overseas community.