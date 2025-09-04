Pakistan, Qatar discuss regional security, military collaboration

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held key meetings with defence officials of Qatar during his official visit.

He visited Qatar for second round of Higher Military Cooperation Committee (HMCC) meeting. The CJCSC called on Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt General (Pilot) Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannal, Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces.

During the interaction, both sides discussed the evolving regional security dynamics and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability at regional and global level.

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza highlighted historic brotherly ties between both nations and discussed the future dimensions of cooperation in defence and security domains within the ambit of Higher Military Cooperation Committee.

The civil and military leadership of Qatar acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal and responsible role in ensuring regional stability and appreciated professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, a smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to Chairman JCSC.