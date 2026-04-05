Punjab rolls out AI curriculum in schools within 60-day deadline

LAHORE – Punjab has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum in schools, marking a step towards integrating emerging technologies into the education system.

The initiative was developed by the Punjab Educational Computer Teachers Association (PECTAA) within the 60-day timeline set by the provincial government.

According to officials, the first draft of the curriculum was presented by PECTAA Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Musa Ali Bokhari to the minister for school education and the parliamentary secretary.

The curriculum aims to equip students with digital skills from an early stage, covering a range of subjects from basic computing to more advanced areas such as data science, machine learning and robotics.

Officials said the framework has been designed to follow an age-appropriate progression, enabling students to gradually build technical knowledge while developing problem-solving and creative skills.

The programme also places emphasis on ethical considerations and the responsible use of technology, alongside technical training, to prepare students for the challenges associated with artificial intelligence.

PECTAA said the curriculum incorporates international practices while adapting to local educational needs.

With the rollout, the province aims to strengthen students’ preparedness for a technology-driven economy and expand learning opportunities in the digital domain.