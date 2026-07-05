Flour prices rise across Pakistan, Karachi tops list at Rs2,900 per 20kg bag

KARACHI – Flour prices have increased further across Pakistan, with Karachi recording the highest price for a 20-kilogram flour bag, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The bureau said the maximum price of a 20kg flour bag has reached Rs2,900 in Karachi, making it the most expensive city in the country for flour.

According to the PBS, the price of a 20kg flour bag stands at Rs2,800 in Islamabad, Quetta, and Khuzdar, while it has reached Rs2,750 in Peshawar.

In Rawalpindi, the same bag is selling for Rs2,747, followed by Hyderabad at Rs2,740 and Bannu at Rs2,700.

The bureau reported prices of Rs2,560 in Sukkur, Rs2,500 in Larkana, Rs2,420 in Multan, and Rs2,400 in both Gujranwala and Bahawalpur.

Meanwhile, a 20kg flour bag costs Rs2,333 in Sialkot, Rs2,300 in Faisalabad, Rs2,250 in Lahore, and Rs2,240 in Sargodha, according to the latest official figures.