Industrial autoclave seized by India not dual-use item under non-proliferation regime: China

09:42 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Industrial autoclave seized by India not dual-use item under non-proliferation regime: China
Share

BEIJING - China on Thursday rejected the claim that the industrial autoclave seized on the Chinese ship by India could be used for the military purposes, saying it was actually a heat treatment furnace shell system and not a dual-use item under non-proliferation and export regime.

“After seeking the information, we know that this item is actually a heat treatment furnace shell system produced by a Chinese company in China. This is not for military use and it is not a dual-use item under non-proliferation and export control,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing.

He was responding to a question about the Chinese merchant vessel Da Cui Yun, carrying an industrial autoclave, seized recently by Indian customs officials at Deendayal Port, formerly known as Kandla Port.

Zhao Lijian remarked that the Chinese merchant ship and its owner had declared the item truthfully beforehand to the Indian authorities. “So there is no concealment or false declaration.”

Rejecting the Indian claim that the industrial autoclave could be used for “manufacture of a very long-range ballistic missile or satellite launch rocket”, he said as a responsible country, China had been strictly fulfilling the international non-proliferation obligations and international commitments.

The Indian media had reported that experts at India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed that the industrial autoclave seized from the Chinese ship could be used for the “manufacturing very long-range ballistic missiles or satellite launch rockets”.

More From This Category
Industrial autoclave seized by India not dual-use ...
09:42 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Pak-Turkish fraternal ties reaffirmed during ...
09:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
LRBT successfully treats 1,648 patients in single ...
09:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
PSL 2020 — Match 18: Quetta Gladiators win ...
08:36 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Two killed, 20 injured as residential building ...
12:44 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
NA Deputy Speaker Suri sets example by rejecting ...
12:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr