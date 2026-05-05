Lahore to open five temporary cattle markets next week for Eidul Adha

LAHORE – Lahore authorities have announced the establishment of temporary cattle markets from May 13 to facilitate citizens ahead of Eidul Adha 2026.

The Punjab Cattle Market Management Company (PCMMC) will set up five temporary sale points across the city for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals.

The Shahpur Kanjran cattle market will remain operational year-round as a model market, while additional temporary points will be established for the festive period. These include: Saggian (25 acres), Wahga Sports Complex (50 acres), Barkee Road (20 acres), LDA City (65 acres), and Raiwind (25 acres).

Facilities such as tents, water, and awareness banners will be provided for public convenience.

Security arrangements will involve Punjab Police and Para Force, with the Health Department, Rescue 1122, and the Livestock Department ensuring safety and smooth operations.

Meanwhile, authorities in port city of Karachi allowed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to establish cattle markets at five designated locations in the city ahead of the Eidul Azha 2026.

According to the official notification, markets will be established at Sunday Bazar in North Karachi, KMC Grounds, Safari Park, and Gulistan-e-Johar Blocks 5 and 6.

The cattle markets will also be arranged on vacant plots in Lyari’s Bakra Piri area and Korangi.

It is recalled that KMC had requested approval for setting up a total of 11 livestock markets across the city to regulate trade and provide organized facilities for buyers and sellers.