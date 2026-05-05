Rs100 petrol subsidy for motorcycle owners extended for one month

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced an extension of the Rs100 per litre fuel subsidy programme to provide additional relief to motorcyclists amid rising petrol prices.

The chief minister said the facility will now continue until 31 May 2026.

The decision was taken during a key cabinet meeting at the CM House, where several important matters were discussed. CM Murad Ali Shah directed the release of Rs 2 billion for the programme for the month of May.

Currently, over 548,000 beneficiaries are receiving the subsidy, with Rs 1.096 billion already disbursed to date.

The extension aims to support citizens in managing fuel expenses amid rising costs and provide ongoing financial relief to motorcyclists across the province.

In previous review, the government raised the prices of petroleum products, with the Petroleum Division issuing an official notification announcing the increase.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs6.51 per litre, taking the new price to Rs399.86 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs19.39 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs399.58 per litre.

The notification further stated that the petrol levy has been reduced by Rs3.88 per litre, while a levy of Rs28.69 per litre has been imposed on diesel, which previously carried zero levy.