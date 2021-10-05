PM Imran seeks end to illegal flow of money from poor to rich countries

10:19 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
PM Imran seeks end to illegal flow of money from poor to rich countries
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the world to take measures for halting the illicit flow of money from developing countries to richer capitals and tax havens.

He was addressing the World Leaders Summit Dialogue organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during its ongoing 15th Quadrennial Meeting.

Reiterating his deep concern over the huge challenge of illicit flow of money, he said that an annual amount of one trillion dollars from developing countries is transferred to richer states. The Prime Minister underscored the imperative of halting these outflows.

He also emphasized implementation of UN Secretary General's FACTI Panel recommendations, enabling developing countries to more meaningfully alleviate poverty and human development, state-broadcaster reported.

The premier also called for prioritizing vaccine equity, debt relief, climate finance and return of stolen wealth to poor states, which are scrambling to recover from the massive impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier said that he advocated for debt relief until the end of the pandemic.

The premier reaffirmed the urgent need for mobilization and contribution by richer countries to climate finance in view of the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by Small Island Developing Countries and other developing countries, including Pakistan.

Pandora Papers: ‘Don’t own any offshore ... 08:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Tuesday rejected the claims made in Pandora Papers ...

More From This Category
Pandora Papers: Moonis Elahi says ‘don’t own ...
08:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Malicious propaganda reflects Indian military’s ...
07:16 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Maryam Nawaz accuses ISI chief of influencing ...
09:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
20 young doctors arrested for pelting stones on ...
05:06 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
RAW trying to malign Pak Army officers, says Gen ...
09:56 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
vivo's latest Y33s is now available in Pakistan
03:47 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new honeymoon video goes viral
05:26 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr