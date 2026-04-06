Children’s Hospital Doctor, found dead in car, was on Antidepressants, probe reveals

LAHORE – Dr. Ahmed Latif, in charge of the blood bank at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital, was found dead in his parked car five days after going missing.

Authorities revealed that the deceased had been on antidepressants, and police are investigating the circumstances. Sources say he had been battling depression due to personal issues, and drugs were found near the scene.

The body of Dr. Ahmed Latif, was discovered in a vehicle parked at the hospital on Sunday, several days after he went missing. Dr. Latif’s family was looking for him when he failed to return home, prompting hospital authorities to search the premises.

Investigators found his car abandoned in the hospital parking, with the doctor inside in a lifeless state. Police were immediately alerted, and an investigation was launched.

According to sources, Dr. Latif had been struggling with depression in recent days due to personal and domestic issues. Shockingly, drugs were also reportedly found near the body. Police officials revealed that the parked car had remained unchecked for four days, raising serious questions about hospital security.

The body has been transferred to the morgue for a post-mortem examination. “The motives and reasons behind this tragic incident will be determined after further investigation,” he said.

Dr. Latif’s tragic death sparked concerns among hospital staff, patients, and the local community in a state of disbelief, as authorities continue their probe into the mysterious circumstances.