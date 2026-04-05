Doctor found dead in Children Hospital’s parking

LAHORE – The body of a doctor, who had been missing for three days, was found inside his car, police confirmed.

According to police, Dr. Ahmed Latif, in charge of the blood bank at Children’s Hospital, had been missing for the past three days. His family had earlier reported his disappearance to the hospital administration.

His body was later recovered from his car parked at the hospital premises. Police were immediately informed and reached the scene, collected evidence, and took the body into custody before launching an investigation.

Reports said the deceased had been under mental stress due to domestic issues in recent months. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after the investigation is completed.

Police officials stated that the body had been sent for post-mortem, while investigations from multiple angles are underway to ascertain the facts behind the incident.