Gas load-shedding schedule announced in Karachi

KARACHI – Residents across various parts of the Karachi are experiencing gas supply interruptions as Sui Southern Gas implements a revised load-shedding schedule.

Reports said gas will be unavailable in multiple areas from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and again from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, night-time gas shutdowns are scheduled from 10:00 PM until 5:30 AM.

Several neighborhoods, including F.B. Area and North Nazimabad, have reported significant disruptions during morning hours, causing inconvenience for households and businesses.

Other affected areas include Malir, Khokhrapar, Landhi, Orangi Town, and North Karachi. Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Garden, and Liaquatabad are also experiencing gas load-shedding at different intervals.

Sui Southern Gas authorities advise residents to plan their gas usage accordingly during the scheduled outages and expect services to resume as per the announced timings