Dna Match Connects 3 Accused To Foreign Women Kidnapping And Rape Case

ISLAMABAD – Another breakthrough in the high-profile kidnapping and gang rape of two foreign women in Lahore as DNA tests reportedly matched three of the accused with forensic evidence, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

Nawaz is among three suspects whose DNA matched samples collected during the investigation. Authorities allege that Nawaz was the first to sexually assault one of the foreign victims, after which he allegedly encouraged the other suspects to commit the crime. Police sent DNA samples from eight suspects to the forensic laboratory for cross-matching. While three matches have now been confirmed, forensic analysis of the remaining suspects is still underway.

The case stems from the alleged abduction of two foreign women, a Dutch and a Venezuelan national, who travelled to Pakistan after being invited by Ahmad Raza Dar, whom they had met in Singapore in October 2025.

According to police, the women were kidnapped on June 29 by Ahmad Raza Dar, Sikandar Aziz Khan, Hassan Raza, and Sajid Ali. Investigators allege the suspects held the victims captive, repeatedly sexually assaulted them, and demanded a $1.5 million ransom for their release.

The victims were rescued from a house in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) after the father of one of the women contacted Pakistani authorities from Spain, triggering an emergency operation. Police used CCTV footage and surveillance technology to trace the suspects and rescue the women within hours.

The case amassed wide attention after investigators discovered that one of the accused is allegedly related to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Despite the reported political connection, the Punjab government directed police to pursue the investigation strictly according to the law, stating that no suspect would receive preferential treatment.

All four principal accused are currently on physical remand as investigators continue collecting forensic and digital evidence. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against the accused have yet to be proven before a court of law.