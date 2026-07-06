Prize Bond Tax Update in Pakistan after Budget 2026

ISLAMABAD – Budget 2026 officially came into effect, bringing changes taxes and here are the latest deductible taxes on prize bond winnings.

Under new fiscal year’s tax policy, filers will continue to pay 15% withholding tax on prize bond prizes, while non-filers will face a 30% deduction from their winnings. Despite widespread speculation surrounding the new budget, authorities have confirmed that no additional tax burden has been imposed on prize bond winners.

Taxes on Prize Bonds in Pakistan

Prize Amount Filer Tax Amount to get Non-Filer Tax Non-Filer Amount 1st Prize Rs. 1,500,000 Rs. 225,000 Rs. 1,275,000 Rs. 450,000 Rs. 1,050,000 2nd Prize Rs. 500,000 Rs. 75,000 Rs. 425,000 Rs. 150,000 Rs. 350,000 3rd Prize Rs. 9,300 Rs. 1,395 Rs. 7,905 Rs. 2,790 Rs. 6,510

Prize Bond Prize Prize Filer Tax Filer Amount Non-Filer Tax Non-Filer Amount Rs. 200 1st Rs. 750,000 Rs. 112,500 Rs. 637,500 Rs. 225,000 Rs. 525,000 2nd Rs. 250,000 Rs. 37,500 Rs. 212,500 Rs. 75,000 Rs. 175,000 3rd Rs. 1,250 Rs. 187.50 Rs. 1,062.50 Rs. 375 Rs. 875 Rs. 1,500 1st Rs. 3,000,000 Rs. 450,000 Rs. 2,550,000 Rs. 900,000 Rs. 2,100,000 2nd Rs. 1,000,000 Rs. 150,000 Rs. 850,000 Rs. 300,000 Rs. 700,000 3rd Rs. 18,500 Rs. 2,775 Rs. 15,725 Rs. 5,550 Rs. 12,950 Rs. 15,000 1st Rs. 30,000,000 Rs. 4,500,000 Rs. 25,500,000 Rs. 9,000,000 Rs. 21,000,000 2nd Rs. 10,000,000 Rs. 1,500,000 Rs. 8,500,000 Rs. 3,000,000 Rs. 7,000,000 3rd Rs. 185,000 Rs. 27,750 Rs. 157,250 Rs. 55,500 Rs. 129,500 Rs. 25,000 (Premium) 1st Rs. 50,000,000 Rs. 7,500,000 Rs. 42,500,000 Rs. 15,000,000 Rs. 35,000,000 2nd Rs. 15,000,000 Rs. 2,250,000 Rs. 12,750,000 Rs. 4,500,000 Rs. 10,500,000 3rd Rs. 312,000 Rs. 46,800 Rs. 265,200 Rs. 93,600 Rs. 218,400 Rs. 40,000 (Premium) 1st Rs. 80,000,000 Rs. 12,000,000 Rs. 68,000,000 Rs. 24,000,000 Rs. 56,000,000 2nd Rs. 30,000,000 Rs. 4,500,000 Rs. 25,500,000 Rs. 9,000,000 Rs. 21,000,000 3rd Rs. 500,000 Rs. 75,000 Rs. 425,000 Rs. 150,000 Rs. 350,000

Prize bond investors now have another opportunity to test their luck as the 107th draw of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond is scheduled to take place on July 15, 2026, in Lahore.

Prize bonds remain one of Pakistan’s most popular savings instruments, particularly among individuals who avoid interest-based investments. Since the original investment remains intact, holders get a chance every three months to win substantial cash prizes through transparent draws without