Prize Bond Tax Update in Pakistan after Budget 2026

ISLAMABAD – Budget 2026 officially came into effect, bringing changes taxes and here are the latest deductible taxes on prize bond winnings.
Under new fiscal year’s tax policy, filers will continue to pay 15% withholding tax on prize bond prizes, while non-filers will face a 30% deduction from their winnings. Despite widespread speculation surrounding the new budget, authorities have confirmed that no additional tax burden has been imposed on prize bond winners.
Taxes on Prize Bonds in Pakistan
|Prize
|Amount
|Filer Tax
|Amount to get
|Non-Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Amount
|1st Prize
|Rs. 1,500,000
|Rs. 225,000
|Rs. 1,275,000
|Rs. 450,000
|Rs. 1,050,000
|2nd Prize
|Rs. 500,000
|Rs. 75,000
|Rs. 425,000
|Rs. 150,000
|Rs. 350,000
|3rd Prize
|Rs. 9,300
|Rs. 1,395
|Rs. 7,905
|Rs. 2,790
|Rs. 6,510
|Prize Bond
|Prize
|Prize
|Filer Tax
|Filer Amount
|Non-Filer Tax
|Non-Filer Amount
|Rs. 200
|1st
|Rs. 750,000
|Rs. 112,500
|Rs. 637,500
|Rs. 225,000
|Rs. 525,000
|2nd
|Rs. 250,000
|Rs. 37,500
|Rs. 212,500
|Rs. 75,000
|Rs. 175,000
|3rd
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 187.50
|Rs. 1,062.50
|Rs. 375
|Rs. 875
|Rs. 1,500
|1st
|Rs. 3,000,000
|Rs. 450,000
|Rs. 2,550,000
|Rs. 900,000
|Rs. 2,100,000
|2nd
|Rs. 1,000,000
|Rs. 150,000
|Rs. 850,000
|Rs. 300,000
|Rs. 700,000
|3rd
|Rs. 18,500
|Rs. 2,775
|Rs. 15,725
|Rs. 5,550
|Rs. 12,950
|Rs. 15,000
|1st
|Rs. 30,000,000
|Rs. 4,500,000
|Rs. 25,500,000
|Rs. 9,000,000
|Rs. 21,000,000
|2nd
|Rs. 10,000,000
|Rs. 1,500,000
|Rs. 8,500,000
|Rs. 3,000,000
|Rs. 7,000,000
|3rd
|Rs. 185,000
|Rs. 27,750
|Rs. 157,250
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 129,500
|Rs. 25,000 (Premium)
|1st
|Rs. 50,000,000
|Rs. 7,500,000
|Rs. 42,500,000
|Rs. 15,000,000
|Rs. 35,000,000
|2nd
|Rs. 15,000,000
|Rs. 2,250,000
|Rs. 12,750,000
|Rs. 4,500,000
|Rs. 10,500,000
|3rd
|Rs. 312,000
|Rs. 46,800
|Rs. 265,200
|Rs. 93,600
|Rs. 218,400
|Rs. 40,000 (Premium)
|1st
|Rs. 80,000,000
|Rs. 12,000,000
|Rs. 68,000,000
|Rs. 24,000,000
|Rs. 56,000,000
|2nd
|Rs. 30,000,000
|Rs. 4,500,000
|Rs. 25,500,000
|Rs. 9,000,000
|Rs. 21,000,000
|3rd
|Rs. 500,000
|Rs. 75,000
|Rs. 425,000
|Rs. 150,000
|Rs. 350,000
Prize bond investors now have another opportunity to test their luck as the 107th draw of the Rs. 750 Prize Bond is scheduled to take place on July 15, 2026, in Lahore.
Prize bonds remain one of Pakistan’s most popular savings instruments, particularly among individuals who avoid interest-based investments. Since the original investment remains intact, holders get a chance every three months to win substantial cash prizes through transparent draws without