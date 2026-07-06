Punjab Excise offers discount on motor vehicle token tax until August 31

LAHORE – Punjab’s Excise Department has announced a major relief package for vehicle owners, offering a 10% discount on motor vehicle token tax for payments made on or before August 31, 2026.

According to the department, citizens who pay their token tax before the deadline will not only receive the 10% discount but will also avoid late payment penalties.

The Excise Department said vehicle owners can conveniently pay their token tax online through the ePay Punjab platform, allowing them to complete the process securely and transparently from home.

Officials said ePay Punjab is a key initiative of the Punjab government to promote digital governance and provide citizens with modern, secure, and efficient online government payment services.

The department urged vehicle owners to pay their token tax before August 31, 2026, to take advantage of the discount and avoid additional charges.