Farukh Afzal Murder: Islamabad police share shocking details

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have made significant progress in the case involving the abduction and murder of young man Farukh Afzal in Sector F-6/1, Islamabad.

According to the City SP, suspect Mahnoor Shahid had ties with the victim Farukh Afzal, as well as with Kashif Shah and lawyer Ahsan Bhutta.

Mahnoor allegedly tasked suspect Saifullah with carrying out the murders. Investigations revealed that plans were in place to target Kashif Shah and Ahsan Bhutta following Farukh Afzal’s killing.

Saifullah, a constable in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and son of a DSP, has been arrested along with Mahnoor Shahid. Both suspects have confessed to the crime.

Farukh Afzal was abducted from Islamabad, and his body was later recovered from Mardan. Police apprehended Mahnoor and Saifullah in Swat.

Earlier, the Kohsar police registered a case under Section 365 (kidnapping for ransom) on a complaint filed the victim’s father late at night on May 4.

He told police that unidentified individuals forcibly put his son into a black Corolla outside their residence in Sector F-6/1.

Investigators said multiple teams were formed to trace the vehicle used in the abduction. CCTV footage revealed that the car exited the motorway at the Swabi interchange, although the vehicle bore fake number plates.

Later, police told the family that Farukh’s body had been found in Swabi.