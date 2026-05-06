Us Closes Its Consulate In Peshawar

WASHINGTON – The US Department of State has announced the closure of its consulate in Peshawar, capital city of Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said the diplomatic responsibilities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now being shifted to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to the statement, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and to optimize resource utilization.

Despite the change in presence, the US administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan will remain unchanged.

The statement emphasized that meaningful engagement with the provincial government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue, focusing on strengthening economic ties, regional security, and advancing US interests.

The Department of State reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing bilateral relations through its diplomatic missions in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.